Super Bowl LIV point spread, money line, total score, MVP, props — updating live!
The Super Bowl is the ultimate test between two football teams — and the ultimate opportunity to do a little wagering.
Here’s everything you need to know about the point spread, money line, total over/under, MVP props, and much more, with all odds provided by FOX Bet. As Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers goes on, we’ll be updating this with live changes to the lines and bets that have cashed so far.
Point spread
Kansas City Chiefs -1.5 (-110)
San Francisco 49ers +1.5 (-110)
Money line
Kansas City Chiefs: -118
San Francisco 49ers: +100
Total score
Over 52.5: -110
Under 52.5: -105
MVP
Patrick Mahomes: +100
Jimmy Garoppolo: +240
Raheem Mostert: +700
George Kittle: +1600
Tyreek Hill: +1800
Travis Kelce: +1800
Damien Williams: +2200
Nick Bosa: +2500
Deebo Samuel: +3000
Emmanuel Sanders: +4000
Color of Gatorade to be poured on winning coach
And of course, that’s not all! FOX Bet offers over 100 prop bets for the Big Game, and Jason McIntyre is here with the best wagers on the board:
