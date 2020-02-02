The Super Bowl is the ultimate test between two football teams — and the ultimate opportunity to do a little wagering.

Here’s everything you need to know about the point spread, money line, total over/under, MVP props, and much more, with all odds provided by FOX Bet. As Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers goes on, we’ll be updating this with live changes to the lines and bets that have cashed so far.

Point spread

Kansas City Chiefs -1.5 (-110)

San Francisco 49ers +1.5 (-110)

Money line

Kansas City Chiefs: -118

San Francisco 49ers: +100

Total score

Over 52.5: -110

Under 52.5: -105

MVP

Patrick Mahomes: +100

Jimmy Garoppolo: +240

Raheem Mostert: +700

George Kittle: +1600

Tyreek Hill: +1800

Travis Kelce: +1800

Damien Williams: +2200

Nick Bosa: +2500

Deebo Samuel: +3000

Emmanuel Sanders: +4000

Color of Gatorade to be poured on winning coach

