The sports world has referred to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the Steph Curry of the NFL. Some have gone as far as to call him the Michael Jordan of football.

"Patrick Mahomes is an icon already. … What he's done for the position, he's changed it. He's kind of like Steph Curry. All these young guys are going to start throwing no-look passes. He's the best player, QB in the NFL right now." — @TonyGonzalez88 pic.twitter.com/LjChPMi9fY — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 30, 2020

Article continues below ...

So…since when has there been shame in losing to Curry or Jordan?

The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, 31-20. For most, the shocking part about the loss is that the Niners led 20-10 halfway into the fourth quarter.

And on Monday morning, the blame fell on Niners’ coach Kyle Shanahan.

"What Kyle Shanahan has to own is this: In Super Bowl history, there's only been 1 comeback of greater than 10 points, and he was the offensive coordinator for it. There's now been 4 comebacks of exactly 10 points, and he was the head coach for 1 one of them." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/MrU6KEWRF5 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 3, 2020

But, while the score might have been 20-10, hindsight is always tied at 20.

Shanahan didn’t lose this thing for the Niners.

Patrick Mahomes took it from them.

"What happened to me, was Patrick Mahomes being great. … That front 4 of the 49ers was relentless getting after Patrick Mahomes and they had him rattled for the first 3 quarters. But he took over." — @ChrisCanty99 pic.twitter.com/VEE0hOJxHj — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 3, 2020

Through three quarters, Shanahan – in his first-ever postseason apperance as an NFL head coach – was Bill Belichick.

His offense was clicking on all cylinders and his defense was shutting down the great Mahomes.

This is the first time this season Patrick Mahomes has thrown 2 interceptions in a game. pic.twitter.com/V0NuLBcEX2 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020

Through three quarters, Mahomes posted a not-so-hot 62.9 QBR.

Then, the fourth quarter happened. And it was winning time.

"Patrick Mahomes is a Frankenstein's monster at QB. He's got Rodgers' arm, Elway's toughness & escapability, w/ Brady's clutch gene…. The best arm I've ever seen, the best sense of the moment & toughness I've ever seen, & the most clutch player I've ever seen." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/eb8AtepCSo — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 3, 2020

How could a player described as a mixture of the game’s greatest quarterbacks, who posted a QBR of 100.4 in the final frame and led his team down the field for 21 fourth quarter points, NOT be given credit for the victory?

How can we give credit to Mahomes for being clutch, then say Shanahan lost it?

To an extent, the two are mutually exclusive.

"Down 20-10 to start the 4th Qtr, he gets 3 straight TDs. Game. Set. Match. Patrick Mahomeboy is the youngest QB to win MVP, and we're going to keep going. He's starting remind of ole' GOAT James." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/q0IYlrjhWR — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 3, 2020

Yep…Mahomes gets compared to LeBron, too.

"I was just waiting on the Chiefs to turn it on, you just knew it was a matter of time. Patrick Mahomes wasn't going to be held down." — @OScandrick on the Chiefs defeating the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV pic.twitter.com/nEfrOAJqXM — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 3, 2020

Do you ever really feel like LeBron James is out of a game?

No. No, you don’t.

Still, the blame is landing squarely on the shoulders of Shanahan, for not calling a timeout when the Niners were surging to end the first half, for abandoning the run in the second half, for putting the ball in Jimmy Garoppolo’s hands when the game was on the line, and for not managing the clock.

"Kyle Shanahan has to take accountability on this one. You're up 20-10, get an INT to start the 4th Qtr and on the next 2 drives 5 of the plays are pass plays? That's not who you are." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/aLy6elz5Tn — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 3, 2020

"Kyle Shanahan has now been in involved in 2 Super Bowls: one as the coordinator for the Falcons and last night as the head coach for the 49ers. Now he will be remembered for blowing 2 Super Bowls. Last night was on the head of Kyle Shanahan." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/OGz7mJuw8g — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 3, 2020

But football is a player’s game. As great as Belichick is, his greatest decisions usually involve putting the ball in Tom Brady’s hands.

Oh yeah, the other Super Bowl loss that Shanahan gets the blame for…it was against Belichick and Brady.

Simply put, the Chiefs had Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid put the ball in his hands.

"San Francisco played the game they wanted… And lost by 11. Say that out loud. That is frightening."@ColinCowherd reacts to the Chiefs Super Bowl LIV victory: pic.twitter.com/M7ho2KMOMi — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 3, 2020

The Chiefs are a puzzle that has yet to be solved.

However, Shanahan came to the closest to having the pieces in place.

He deserves credit for that.