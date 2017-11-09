Suh misses practice with knee injury, hopes to play Monday

FILE- In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) reacts as the officials measure the yardage during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints at Wembley Stadium in London. The Miami Dolphins' offense ranks as the NFL's worst, and their defense is among the best, but players say there's no friction between the two units. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh sat out practice Thursday because of a knee injury but said he hopes to play Monday at Carolina.

Suh left Sunday’s loss to Oakland due to the injury, and then returned and finished the game. He hasn’t missed a start because of injury in his eight-year career.

Right tackle Ja’Wuan James’ left hamstring injury could be a long-term issue, and he’s undergoing further medical evaluation, coach Adam Gase said. James was also hurt Sunday.

James’ absence could lead to some shuffling on the line. Guard Ted Larsen returned to practice last week after recovering from a torn biceps and is expected to move into the starting lineup.

