Steelers place OL Hawkins, TE McGee on Injured Reserve

PITTSBURGH (AP) The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins and tight end Jake McGee on injured reserve after they were hurt during organized team activities last week. Both players are out for the 2018 season.

The Steelers announced the moves on Tuesday. The team said Hawkins and McGee were injured on May 30.

This is the second time in three years that Hawkins will not play a snap during the regular season due to injury. A fourth-round pick by the Steelers in 2016, Hawkins missed his rookie season due to a shoulder issue suffered during training camp. He appeared in five games in 2017 for the AFC North champions.

McGee spent 2017 on Pittsburgh’s practice squad.

The Steelers filled the roster spots vacated by Hawkins and McGee by signing offensive tackle Bryce Harris and tight end Ryan Malleck to one-year contracts.

