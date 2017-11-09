Steelers-Colts Capsule

PITTSBURGH (6-2) at INDIANAPOLIS (3-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Steelers by 7 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Steelers 5-3; Colts 5-4

SERIES RECORD – Steelers lead 22-6

LAST MEETING – Steelers beat Colts 28-7, Nov. 24, 2016

LAST WEEK – Steelers had bye, beat Lions 20-15 on Oct. 29; Colts beat Texans 20-14

AP PRO32 RANKING – Steelers No. 2; Colts No. 28

STEELERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (10), RUSH (17), PASS (9)

STEELERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (14), PASS (2)

COLTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (20), PASS (23)

COLTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (17), PASS (31)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Pittsburgh has won three in row and is 4-1 on road this season. … In Week 8, Steelers became first NFL team to win 450 regular-season games since 1970 merger. … Steelers (minus 1) are one of two teams with winning record and negative turnover margin. Carolina (minus-8) is other. … Pittsburgh’s defense hasn’t allowed TD on opening possession in 25 games, longest active streak in NFL. … … With 28 completions, Ben Roethlisberger will become either eighth or ninth player in league history with 4,000. Chargers QB Philip Rivers needs 16 completions. … RB Le’Veon Bell needs one TD run to tie Terry Bradshaw (32) for No. 4, and three receptions to pass Plaxico Burress (264) for No. 9 on franchise lists. … Bell is third in NFL with 760 yards rushing and leads league with 194 carries. … WR Antonio Brown needs 165 yards to become first player in Pittsburgh history with five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. He also leads NFL in yards receiving and receptions (57). … Brown and Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton were teammates growing up in Florida. They are ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in league in yards receiving… Hilton has 19 catches for 505 yards in Indy’s three wins and 15 receptions for 197 yards and no TDs in Colts’ six losses. … Indy is trying to win back-to-back games for first time since early November 2016. … Indianapolis has lost four straight in series and has been outscored by Pittsburgh 124-51 in last three. … Colts have been outscored 154-64 in second half this season and 99-28 in fourth quarter. … Indy has allowed six defensive touchdowns this season. … Jacoby Brissett will become sixth starting QB for Colts in last six games against Pittsburgh (Peyton Manning, 2008; Kerry Collins, 2011; Andrew Luck, 2014, Matt Hasselbeck, 2015; Scott Tolzien, 2016). … Indy has allowed league-high 36 sacks after giving up 44 in 2016 and 37 in 2015. … RB Frank Gore needs eight carries to become sixth player in NFL history with 3,100 rushing attempts. … Only three players have placed more punts inside 20-yard line than Indy’s Rigoberto Sanchez (18). … Fantasy Tip: In Brown’s last three games vs. Colts, he has 23 catches for 342 yards and seven TDs. Looks like smart play against Colts’ thin secondary and No. 31 ranked pass defense.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL