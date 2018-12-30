Cowboys’ Elliott inactive for regular-season finale

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ push for a playoff berth will go on without wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The perennial Pro Bowler will sit out the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals with a knee injury. Pittsburgh will also be without starting inside linebacker Vince Williams (toe) and safety Sean Davis, who is dealing with a quadriceps injury.

Kicker Matt McCrane will make his debut for Pittsburgh after Chris Boswell was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

The Steelers need to win and hope the Ravens lose to Cleveland to capture the AFC North. Pittsburgh clinches a playoff spot with a victory over the Bengals and a tie between Indianapolis and Tennessee on Sunday night.

Cincinnati will play without linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who was diagnosed with a concussion last week. Hardy Nickerson will start in place of Burfict.

Cody Core will start at wide receiver for the Bengals, with linebacker Vincent Rey at outside linebacker and Darqueze Dennard at cornerback.

The Ravens will face the Browns without offensive lineman Alex Lewis, who will miss a fourth straight game with a shoulder injury.

Lewis has been placed in the inactive list in a game the Ravens likely need to win to clinch the AFC North title.

Lewis last started on Dec. 2 against Atlanta, when he helped the Ravens compiled 207 yards rushing in a 26-16 victory.

Baltimore also placed running back Javorius Allen and quarterback Robert Griffin III on the inactive list.

Cleveland’s inactives include quarterback Drew Stanton and defensive linemen Chad Thomas and Carl Davis.

The Chiefs are missing running back Spencer Ware because of a hamstring injury and star safety Eric Berry because of a recurrence of his heel problem as they try to clinch the AFC West and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs against Oakland.

Damien Williams will get the start at running back for Kansas City. Darrel Williams, who also has been dealing with a hamstring issue, will back him up along with Charcandrick West.

Top cornerback Kendall Fuller returned after missing the Chiefs’ previous game with a broken hand. He was still wearing a cast, but planned to start opposite Steven Nelson against the Raiders.

Todd Gurley is skipping the Los Angeles Rams‘ last game of the regular season to rest his sore knee for the playoffs.

Gurley entered the finale leading the NFL with 21 touchdowns, but he will miss the Rams’ final two games of the regular season. The Rams also faced San Francisco without starting safety Lamarcus Joyner.

The 49ers wrapped up their fifth straight non-winning season without running back Matt Breida and receivers Dante Pettis and Marquise Goodwin. Breida and Pettis were placed on injured reserve.

The Seahawks will be without starting safety Tedric Thompson for the second straight game because of a chest injury. The Seahawks are also down starting left guard J.R. Sweezy because of a sprained foot. Sweezy was injured last week against Kansas City, but is hoping to play in the opening round of the playoffs.

Newly acquired safety D.J. Swearinger is inactive for Arizona, along with starting defensive end Markus Golden and backup Benson Mayowa. Swearinger was claimed off waivers this week after his release by Washington.

With rookie running back Phillip Lindsay on IR after injuring his right wrist last week, eight Broncos who started multiple games on offense aren’t in uniform for the finale against the Chargers.

For the third straight week, safety Su’a Cravens and outside linebacker Shane Ray are healthy scratches for Denver.

Here are the inactives for Sunday’s games:

CINCINNATI-PITTSBURGH

Bengals: WR Hunter Sharp, CB Tony McRae, LB Vontaze Burfict, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, TE Jordan Franks, RB Quinton Flowers, OT Kent Perkins

Steelers: WR Antonio Brown (knee), LB Vince Williams (toe), S Sean Davis (quadriceps), QB Mason Rudolph, OT Zach Banner, DE L.T. Walton, OLB Ola Adeniyi (edited)