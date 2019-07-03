Cardinals agree to terms with 23 international free agents

ST. LOUIS — As MLB’s international signing period opened on Tuesday, the St. Louis Cardinals added 23 new players to the organization.

The team announced Tuesday that it agreed to terms with international free agents representing the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Mexico and Venezuela. Five outfielders, two catchers, six infielders, nine right-handed pitchers and one left-handed pitcher were among the signees, highlighted by right-handed pitcher Jose Davila, a Maracaibo, Venezuela native who profiles as starter with fastball, curveball and changeup mix, and Jeremy Rivas, a sound defensive shortstop from Puerto Cabello, Venezuela with significant offensive potential.

Article continues below ... We have agreed to terms with 23 free-agent players on the first day of the 2019-20 international signing period, including RHP Jose Davila (Venezuela) and SS Jeremy Rivas (Venezuela). pic.twitter.com/MYeWLt6KOz — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 3, 2019

Each player’s signing is pending approval from the commissioner’s office, and all of them will be assigned to the Dominican Summer League Cardinals upon the deals being finalized. Americo Lugo, Brayan Ramirez and Hansel Marcelino will be activated immediately, with the remaining 20 signees being eligible to play in 2020.

Here is the complete list of players the Cardinals agreed to terms with on Tuesday: