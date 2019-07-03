Cardinals agree to terms with 23 international free agents

ST. LOUIS — As MLB’s international signing period opened on Tuesday, the St. Louis Cardinals added 23 new players to the organization.

The team announced Tuesday that it agreed to terms with international free agents representing the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Mexico and Venezuela. Five outfielders, two catchers, six infielders, nine right-handed pitchers and one left-handed pitcher were among the signees, highlighted by right-handed pitcher Jose Davila, a Maracaibo, Venezuela native who profiles as starter with fastball, curveball and changeup mix, and Jeremy Rivas, a sound defensive shortstop from Puerto Cabello, Venezuela with significant offensive potential.

Each player’s signing is pending approval from the commissioner’s office, and all of them will be assigned to the Dominican Summer League Cardinals upon the deals being finalized. Americo Lugo, Brayan Ramirez and Hansel Marcelino will be activated immediately, with the remaining 20 signees being eligible to play in 2020.

Here is the complete list of players the Cardinals agreed to terms with on Tuesday:

NAME POSITION AGE COUNTRY
Alexander Beltre LHP 16 Dominican Republic
Javier Bolivar SS 16 Venezuela
Santiago Carbonara OF 16 Venezuela
Alejandro Cervantes RHP 18 Mexico
Jose Cordoba OF 16 Venezuela
Antoni Cuello RHP 16 Dominican Republic
Jose Davila RHP 16 Venezuela
Bryan Encarnacion SS 16 Dominican Republic
Lizandro Espinoza SS 16 Dominican Republic
Justin Guerrero C 16 Dominican Republic
Frankely Guzman RHP 16 Dominican Republic
Raul Guzman 3B 16 Dominican Republic
Maikel Hernandez C 16 Venezuela
Maicol Justo SS 16 Venezuela
Miguel Martinez RHP 16 Venezuela
Jeremy Ramos OF 16 Dominican Republic
Francis Reynoso OF 16 Dominican Republic
Jeremy Rivas SS 16 Venezuela
Juan Salas RHP 16 Mexico
Felix Taveras OF 16 Dominican Republic
Americo Lugo RHP 18 Dominican Republic
Hansel Marcelino RHP 17 Dominican Republic
Brayan Ramirez RHP 17 Colombia