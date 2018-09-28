Sproles, McLeod out for Eagles, Jeffery questionable

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles won’t have running back Darren Sproles and safety Rodney McLeod for Sunday’s game at Tennessee.

Sproles is missing his third straight game with a hamstring injury. McLeod had knee surgery Thursday and it’s uncertain whether he’ll return this season.

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is questionable after missing the past two days of practice because of an illness. Jeffery hasn’t played this season after offseason shoulder surgery. He practiced Wednesday.

Running back Corey Clement is questionable with a quadricep injury.