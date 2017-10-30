Spokesman: Saints owner Benson hospitalized as a precaution

NEW ORLEANS (AP) New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson checked into a hospital for what a spokesman described as precautionary reasons following the Saints’ victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Greg Bensel, who is the chief spokesman for Benson’s pro sports teams and horse racing stables, says the 90-year-old Benson has been resting and ”doing well.”

Bensel says Benson felt weak and worn out after an eventful weekend, adding that the pro sports owner ”keeps us a busy schedule like a 50-year-old.”

Benson attended a Saints Hall of Fame reception on Friday night, the Pelicans’ victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night and his NFL team’s game on Sunday.