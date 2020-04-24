Social media reacts to the virtual 2020 NFL Draft – follow live!

The wait is over – the 2020 NFL Draft is upon us!

And tonight, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know from the world of social media, including what team picked who and how the fans are responding to their team’s selections.

Head to the couch, grab your popcorn, and settle in – tonight is going to be fun!

No. 1: Cincinnati Bengals, QB Joe Burrow

No surprise here, folks – with the first pick the Cincinnati Bengals select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Heisman Trophy winner and national champion is headed home back to Ohio!

And don’t worry Joe, we think you still look like a top pick.

Looks like he fulfilled his high school prophecy of “most likely to become famous.”

No. 2: Washington Redskins, DE Chase Young

We’re not shocked about this one either – with the second overall pick, the Washington Redskins select Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

In three seasons at Ohio State, Young had 30.5 sacks, including a school record 16.5 last year.

Needless to say, people are excited.

No. 3: Detroit Lions, CB Jeff Okudah

The chips are falling just how we all thought they would – Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah is the third playmaker off the board.

We’ve got all sorts of fun facts associated with this one!

And then maybe our favorite stat of the evening:

Ohio State knows how to do it, or better yet, Urban Meyer does.

No. 4: New York Giants, OL Andrew Thomas

The New York Giants get Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas and protection for their young quarterback Daniel Jones with the fourth pick.

It looks like the Giants like their offensive lineman.

As do many of our trusted analysts:

No. 5: Miami Dolphins, QB Tua Tagovailoa

The debate was wild about this one – we knew the Dolphins were picking a quarterback, but we just weren’t sure who.

Well, now we know. With the fifth pick, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is headed to Miami.

Tua has had one wild career at Alabama from the highest levels of success to several injuries, but his talent is undeniable.

Now he’ll take those skills to the Dolphins.

No. 6: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

We’ve got another quarterback off the board!

The Los Angeles Chargers are taking Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert with the sixth pick.

This young star is headed to Hollywood!

Not fully sold on this pick? Just check out his cannon:

No. 7: Carolina Panthers, DT Derrick Brown

We’ve got our first defensive player off the board!

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown will take his skills to Carolina.

How are we feeling about this one?

