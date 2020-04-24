Social media reacts to the virtual 2020 NFL Draft – follow live!

The wait is over – the 2020 NFL Draft is upon us!

It's officially NFL Draft Day! 🏈🙌 pic.twitter.com/cO3btxA3dw — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 23, 2020

And tonight, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know from the world of social media, including what team picked who and how the fans are responding to their team’s selections.

🚨 We've got GIFs of all your favorite #NFLDraft prospects!!! 🚨 Type their name into the GIPHY search bar and use their GIFs to react to tonight's Draft! pic.twitter.com/uuEHUHJmuV — NFL (@NFL) April 23, 2020

No. 1: Cincinnati Bengals, QB Joe Burrow

No surprise here, folks – with the first pick the Cincinnati Bengals select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Heisman Trophy winner and national champion is headed home back to Ohio!

All it takes is one stellar year. Joe burrow, through transfer, adversity, new offenses and coordinators and coaches and, and a perfect season — he’s the #1 overall pick in the 2020 @NFLDraft — Joe Ripley (@JripleyWYFF4) April 24, 2020

And don’t worry Joe, we think you still look like a top pick.

Nobody’s allowed to make fun of me tonight none of the barbershops are open — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) April 23, 2020

Looks like he fulfilled his high school prophecy of “most likely to become famous.”

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/0KJc8QAOog — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) April 24, 2020

No. 2: Washington Redskins, DE Chase Young

We’re not shocked about this one either – with the second overall pick, the Washington Redskins select Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

Hey @Redskins fans, Take a look at your newest addition 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/5z9hqkF0VI — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 24, 2020

In three seasons at Ohio State, Young had 30.5 sacks, including a school record 16.5 last year.

Needless to say, people are excited.

Card is in. Chase Young is a Redskin. Now things get interesting. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 24, 2020

The @Redskins get the best player in the draft with Chase Young. Natural pass rusher w/A+ size, AA & technical skills. He is disruptive, productive and plays hard. Give RR a Julius Peppers-like playmaker off the edge. Skins could have 5 No.1s in the DL rotation in ‘20. #NFLDraft — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) April 24, 2020

CHASE YOUNG COME ON HOME ‼️‼️‼️ — 2️⃣9️⃣ (@DhaSickest) April 24, 2020

No. 3: Detroit Lions, CB Jeff Okudah

The chips are falling just how we all thought they would – Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah is the third playmaker off the board.

We’ve got all sorts of fun facts associated with this one!

Jeff Okudah is the 1st DB selected in the top-3 since the Seahawks selected fellow Ohio State Buckeye, Shawn Springs 3rd in the 1997 Draft. pic.twitter.com/IzvSHH3QT8 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 24, 2020

And then maybe our favorite stat of the evening:

This year's first 3 picks — Joe Burrow, Chase Young and Jeff Okudah — were teammates on the 2017 Ohio State Buckeyes. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 24, 2020

Ohio State knows how to do it, or better yet, Urban Meyer does.

No. 4: New York Giants, OL Andrew Thomas

The New York Giants get Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas and protection for their young quarterback Daniel Jones with the fourth pick.

With the 4th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the @Giants select Andrew Thomas, OL @GeorgiaFootball! pic.twitter.com/wmIMcVszCB — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 24, 2020

It looks like the Giants like their offensive lineman.

Andrew Thomas is the 9th OL drafted by the Giants in the 1st round of the Common Draft Era. The previous 8 combined to make 1 Pro Bowl selection (William Roberts). pic.twitter.com/pnl0BiT6mj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 24, 2020

As do many of our trusted analysts:

Recently had a lunch w a college football player that went to high school w Andrew Thomas. Raved. Loved his character. Rock solid LT for a decade. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) April 24, 2020

Was hoping Andrew Thomas would slide down to Brady's Bucs. I slightly liked him the best of the four top tackles. Three-year starter at Georgia. High quality player/person. Rock. Gettleman made a sound decision here. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 24, 2020

Giants pull off another mild first-round surprise: OT Andrew Thomas. Teams love him; but the fan reaction would have been great. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2020

No. 5: Miami Dolphins, QB Tua Tagovailoa

The debate was wild about this one – we knew the Dolphins were picking a quarterback, but we just weren’t sure who.

Well, now we know. With the fifth pick, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is headed to Miami.

It's TUA TIME in Miami 😎🌴 With the 5th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the @MiamiDolphins select @Tuaamann 🐬 pic.twitter.com/CqJNmbxryd — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 24, 2020

Tua has had one wild career at Alabama from the highest levels of success to several injuries, but his talent is undeniable.

Now he’ll take those skills to the Dolphins.

The #Dolphins go with #Bama QB Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5. They didn’t tank, but they did take Tua. No issues with his physical and they felt confident in his recovery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2020

No. 6: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

We’ve got another quarterback off the board!

The Los Angeles Chargers are taking Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert with the sixth pick.

Welcome to LA 😎 With the 6th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the @Chargers select Justin Herbert, QB @oregonfootball. pic.twitter.com/MVho09Zs0o — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 24, 2020

This young star is headed to Hollywood!

Not fully sold on this pick? Just check out his cannon:

Justin Herbert fits the mold as a mobile QB w/a big arm and nimble feet. He’s a nice fit in Anthony Lynn’s version of the Shanahan offense, which features the stretch-bootleg and other play-action concepts. @Chargers get their young QB1 to groom. #NFLDraft — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) April 24, 2020

The #Chargers take their QB of the future: #Oregon QB Justin Herbert. The same offseason that saw them saw goodbye to Philip Rivers has them say hello to Herbert. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2020

No. 7: Carolina Panthers, DT Derrick Brown

We’ve got our first defensive player off the board!

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown will take his skills to Carolina.

The Plains ➡️ Carolina The Panthers select Auburn’s Derrick Brown with the No. 7 pick in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ag1D9L2mY2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 24, 2020

How are we feeling about this one?

I would've gone Isaiah Simmons but cannot fault the Panthers taking Derrick Brown, 326 pounds of quick, powerful game-wrecker at DT. When I watched Auburn, No. 5 leaped off my screen. Virtually unblockable. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 24, 2020

I love Derrick Brown — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) April 24, 2020

🗣 Derrick Brown at pick seven is an amazing value 🗣 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 24, 2020

Stay tuned for more updates.