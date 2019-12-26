Seahawks host 49ers with NFC West title on the line

SAN FRANCISCO (12-3) at SEATTLE (11-4)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC

OPENING LINE — 49ers by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — 49ers 8-6-1, Seahawks 7-7-1

SERIES RECORD — Seahawks lead 26-16

LAST MEETING — Seahawks beat 49ers 27-24, OT, Nov. 11

LAST WEEK — 49ers beat Rams 34-31; Seahawks lost to Cardinals 27-13

AP PRO32 RANKING — 49ers No. 3, Seahawks No. 7.

49ERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (2), PASS (15).

49ERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (17), PASS (1).

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (3), PASS (11).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (23), PASS (27).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Winner claims NFC West title. … 49ers will be No. 1 seed in NFC with win; No. 5 seed with loss. … Seahawks can still be either Nos. 1, 2, 3 or 5 seed. … 49ers seeking first division title since 2012. Seahawks last won division in 2016. … Niners lost eight straight in Seattle by average of 17 points. … RB Raheem Mostert has TD runs in five straight games, first 49ers player to do that since Derek Loville had six-game streak in 1995. … Niners allowed at least 20 points in seven of last eight games after yielding that many in only one of first seven games. … San Francisco allowed 14 TDs past three games, equaling total from first nine games of season. … Fred Warner’s pick-6 last week was fifth defensive TD of season for 49ers, tied for most in NFL. … Jimmy Garoppolo sacked season-high six times last week. … Niners have rallied from double digits down to win three times for first time since 2008. … San Francisco converted two third-and-16s last week, becoming first team in five years with two conversions that long on same drive. … TE George Kittle missed first game vs. Seahawks with injury. Kittle has 32 catches for 432 yards and three touchdowns in past five games. He had 13 receptions two weeks ago vs. Falcons. Kittle ranks fourth among TEs with 78 receptions. … Victory would give Seahawks fifth division title under Pete Carroll in 10 seasons. Seahawks had six division titles in total before Carroll arrived. … RBs Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin signed this week after Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) suffered season-ending injuries in loss to Cardinals. … Lynch spent parts of six seasons with Seattle from 2010-15 and went to two Super Bwowls, winning once. … Lynch has not played since Week 6 of 2018 season. … Seahawks 31-7 coming off loss since Russell Wilson became starting QB in 2012. … Wilson needs one victory to become winningest QB in player’s first eight seasons. … Seahawks allowed five sacks last week and 25 in the past six games. … Seahawks were 1 of 12 on third downs vs. Cardinals. … DE Jadeveon Clowney (core) and CB Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) hopeful to play after missing past two games. … LB Bobby Wagner needs 16 tackles to break own single-season franchise record of 168. … LB K.J. Wright needs one tackle to set career high of 127. … Fantasy tip: Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister had season-high eight receptions in first meeting. He’s clearly become Wilson’s security option across middle and should be in line for another solid game.