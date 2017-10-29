Seahawks have Britt, Freeney up for game against Texans

The Seattle Seahawks will have starting center Justin Britt for their game against the Houston Texans despite an ankle injury that limited him in practice this week.

Britt and newly signed defensive end Dwight Freeney were both active for the Seahawks. Britt’s availability means rookie Ethan Pocic will start at left guard.

Cornerback Jeremy Lane, who was listed as questionable, was also active for Seattle.

The Texans had already ruled out starting left tackle Chris Clark with a calf injury and starting defensive end Joel Heath due to a knee injury. Backup defensive end Kendall Langford, questionable with a back injury, was also inactive.

Texans: LB Jelani Jenkins, LB Dylan Cole, G Kyle Fuller, G Dorian Johnson, LT Chris Clark, DE Joel Heath, DE Kendall Langford.

Seahawks: RB C.J. Prosise, S Tedric Thompson, G Jordan Roos, G Luke Joeckel, T Isaiah Battle, DT Garrison Smith, DE Quinton Jefferson.

Dallas-Washington

The Washington Redskins are missing three starting offensive linemen for their NFC East matchup against Dallas, including Pro Bowlers Trent Williams and Brandon Scherff. That means two rookies will be making their first NFL starts: center Chase Roullier and right guard Tyler Catalina.

Cowboys: K Dan Bailey (right groin), RB Darren McFadden, CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), LB Justin Durant (groin), LB Justin March-Lillard, T Byron Bell, TE Blake Jarwin.

Redskins: CB Bashaud Breeland (knee), C Spencer Long (knee), LT Trent Williams (knee), RG Brandon Scherff (knee), T Ty Nsekhe (core muscle surgery), WR Brian Quick, TE Jeremy Sprinkle.

Minnesota-Cleveland

Vikings: QB Sam Bradford (knee), G Jeremiah Sirles (knee), DE Stephen Weatherly (knee), WR Rodney Adams, G Nick Easton, DT Jaleel Johnson, C Cornelius Edison.

Browns: DE Myles Garrett (concussion), CB Jason McCourty (ankle), DT Trevon Coley (neck), S Jabrill Peppers (toe), DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin), LT Zach Banner, QB Kevin Hogan.

Oakland-Buffalo

Raiders: CB David Amerson (foot), S Karl Joseph (groin), CB Gareon Conley (shin), LB Marquel Lee, OLs Jylan Ware and David Sharpe and QB Connor Cook.

Bills: S Jordan Poyer (right knee), CB E.J. Gaines (hamstring), TE Charles Clay, LB Ramon Humber, OLs John Miller, Seantrel Henderson and Conor McDermott.

Chicago-New Orleans

Bears: OL Hroniss Grasu, WR Dontrell Inman, CB Sherrick McManis, DE Roy Robertson-Harris, LB John Timu, WR Marcus Wheaton, QB Mark Sanchez.

Saints: RB Daniel Lasco, DE Hau’oli Kikaha, C Cameron Tom, G Larry Warford, WR Austin Carr, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, QB Taysom Hill.

Atlanta-New York Jets

Falcons: WR Nick Williams, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, LB Duke Riley, LB Jordan Tripp, LB Sean Weatherspoon, G Sean Harlow, OT Austin Pasztor. (Weatherspoon was signed earlier in the week for his third tenure with the Falcons).

Jets: WR ArDarius Stewart, QB Christian Hackenberg, CB Buster Skrine, RT Brandon Shell, TE Jordan Leggett, LB Obum Gwacham, CB Derrick Jones. Skrine was ruled out Friday with a concussion and will be replaced by Darryl Roberts, while Shell has a neck injury and will be replaced by Brent Qvale. DE Muhammad Wilkerson was questionable with shoulder, foot ailments, but is active.

Los Angeles Chargers-New England Inactives

Chargers: T Joe Barksdale (foot), QB Cardale Jones, WR Geremy Davis, RB Andre Williams, T Tyler Marz, TE Sean Culkin, DE Jeremiah Attaochu

Patriots: LB Dont’a Hightower (shoulder), DT Malcolm Brown (ankle), CB Eric Rowe (groin; out for fourth straight game), CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion/ankle; out for third straight game), OL Cole Croston, DE Geneo Grissom, OL Cam Fleming

Carolina-Tampa Bay Inactives:

Panthers: QB Garrett Gilbert, CB LaDarius Gunter, FB Alex Armah, RB Fozzy Whitaker, C Ryan Kalil, T John Theus, DE Bryan Cox Jr.

Buccaneers: CB Brent Grimes, DB Josh Robinson, CB Robert McClain (concussion), T Leonard Wester, C Joe Hawley, TE Antony Auclair, DT Sealver Siliga.

Indianapolis-Cincinnati

Colts: QB Andrew Luck, CB Rashaan Melvin, LB John Simon, CB Quincy Wilson, LB Anthony Walker, G Isaiah Williams, C Dillon Day.

Bengals: WR Cody Core, CB KeiVarae Russell, LB Kevin Minter, G Alex Redmond, G Christian Westerman, WR Tyler Boyd, HB Ryan Hewitt.

San Francisco-Philadelphia

49ers: OL Trent Brown (concussion), LB Reuben Foster (ankle/ribs), LB Pita Taumoepenu, CB K’Waun Williams, WR Victor Bolden Jr., LB Elijah Lynch, DB Dexter McCoil.

Eagles: CB Ronald Darby, WR Shelton Gibson, DT Justin Hamilton, T Taylor Hart, LB Jordan Hicks (Achilles tendon), DE Steven Means, DT Elijah Qualls.

