Khalil Mack is back for Bears; Patriots missing Gronkowski

The Seattle Seahawks will face the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams minus running back Chris Carson and guard D.J. Fluker.

Carson is out with a hip injury that bothered him last week, while Fluker is sidelined by a calf injury. Fluker’s absence is notable given that he won’t have an opportunity to back up his criticism of the Rams’ toughness following the Seahawks’ 33-31 loss to Los Angeles at Seattle last month.

The Miami Dolphins are down three starters on the offensive line against the Green Bay Packers, including both starting tackles.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil has knee and ankle injuries, while right tackle Ja’Wuan James has a knee injury. They were questionable coming into Sunday.

Guard Ted Larsen was doubtful with a neck injury.

For the Packers, receiver Randall Cobb is inactive again after a setback with his hamstring injury this week in practice. Green Bay also placed Geronimo Allison on injured reserve this week, so rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown will play bigger roles in the offense.

Packers starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga is active after being listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Here are the inactives for Sunday’s Week 10 games:

MIAMI-GREEN BAY

Dolphins: QB Ryan Tannehill, OL Ted Larsen, T Ja’Wuan James, DE Jonathan Woodard, T Laremy Tunsil, TE Durham Smythe, DE Charles Harris.

Packers: QB Tim Boyle, WR Randall Cobb, CB Kevin King, CB Will Redmond, S Ibraheim Campbell, OL Alex Light.