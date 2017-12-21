Seahawks-Cowboys Capsule

SEATTLE (8-6) at DALLAS (8-6)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Cowboys by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Seahawks 5-8-1, Cowboys 7-6-1

SERIES RECORD – Cowboys lead 10-7

LAST MEETING – Seahawks beat Cowboys 13-12, Nov. 1, 2015

LAST WEEK – Seahawks lost to Rams 42-7; Cowboys beat Raiders 20-17

AP PRO32 RANKING – Seahawks No. 14, Cowboys No. 13

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (20), PASS (11)

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (17), PASS (13)

COWBOYS OFFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (3), PASS (24)

COWBOYS DEFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (12), PASS (18)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Winner stays alive in NFC wild-card race, loser eliminated. … Seahawks have made playoffs five straight years. … Seahawks have lost two straight. Last three-game losing streak in December was 2010, when they made playoffs at 7-9, beat New Orleans at home, lost divisional game at Chicago. … QB Russell Wilson ranks second in NFL with 30 passing TDs, has NFL-record 18 TDs in fourth quarter. He leads team with 521 yards rushing. … Since 2015, WR Doug Baldwin one of four with at least 3,000 yards receiving, 25 TDs. … TE Jimmy Graham tied for third with nine TD catches. … DE Michael Bennett has 3 1/2 sacks, seven tackles for loss in past seven road games. … Since entering league in 2010, S Earl Thomas tied for second with 25 INTs. … DE Frank Clark had sack and forced fumble against Rams, has three sacks in past three games. … CB Shaquill Griffin tied for NFC rookie lead with 13 pass breakups. … Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott returns from six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations. Elliott averaged 127 rushing yards with five TDs rushing, 72-yard TD catch in four games before suspension. … Since entering league last season, Dak Prescott leads all NFL QBs with 12 rushing TDs. … WR Dez Bryant, TE Jason Witten each with two TD catches in past three games. … DE DeMarcus Lawrence ranks third in NFL with 13 1/2 sacks, was just elected to first Pro Bowl. .. LB Sean Lee has 30 tackles in two games since three-game absence for hamstring injury. … Rookie CB Chidobe Awuzie has six pass breakups in past three games. He has played four straight games after missing six of first nine with hamstring issues. … Fantasy Tip: Easiest one of year: if you’re still alive and you’ve had Elliott stashed, put him back in lineup.

