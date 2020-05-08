The 2020 NFL schedule got us feelin’ like…

On Thursday, the full NFL schedule dropped, and no one is more excited about it than the 32 teams.

And with that, we bring to you 10 of our favorite NFL schedule release videos:

Cleveland Browns

We’ve got Cleveland legend Joe Thomas narrating, and we’ve got everyday heroes doing their everyday work.

We won't get where we want to be without everyone.#WinItTogether pic.twitter.com/dlzNBpeY0q — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 7, 2020

The Buffalo Bills were one of several NFL teams to incorporate those working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in announcing their 2020 schedule.

This year is different for everyone… So we thought we’d have our heroes introduce the 2020 schedule. #GoBills pic.twitter.com/1utsqTi3si — Primetime Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 7, 2020

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens went live with Big Truss, and there is simply no debating that decision. Wonderful choice.

New York Giants

Eli Manning. LL Cool J. Sabrina Ionescu. Michael Strahan. Victor Cruz. David Wright. Crystal Dunn.

What a star-studded cast.

Soo we asked a few friends to help us announce the schedule… pic.twitter.com/XcPB6YMIf1 — New York Giants (@Giants) May 7, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles

Veep and Curb Your Enthusiasm within the first 20 seconds?

SIGN US UP.

The 88th season of Eagles football is set to premiere this fall.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/dCUhNquP5L — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 7, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Now this is clever.

Offense vs. Defense vs. Special Teams – classic.

Our 2020 schedule is HERE! But who will win our game show? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2XJIAkmoNG — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 7, 2020

Detroit Lions

Forget football…this is educational!

#MotherEarth

This is your world. Prepare to see it as never before… Planet Lions. Brought to you by Lions Experiences: https://t.co/qsnGRg7VJJ pic.twitter.com/7fvW7lhFye — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 7, 2020

Denver Broncos

Is there anyone that doesn’t know – and love – this theme music?

You wanted the schedule? You got it, dude. pic.twitter.com/qxRtusUVGJ — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 7, 2020

San Francisco 49ers

Any Westworld fans in the building?

Simply stunning.

Freeze all motor functions. The 2020 schedule is here. pic.twitter.com/SwB2YjOpCh — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 7, 2020

San Diego Chargers

And lastly, we once again pay our respects to all those fighting the COVID-19 battle on a daily basis.