The NFL released all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season – here are our favorite schedule reveals

The 2020 NFL schedule got us feelin’ like…

Arizona Cardinals Dancing GIF by NFL - Find & Share on GIPHY

On Thursday, the full NFL schedule dropped, and no one is more excited about it than the 32 teams.

And with that, we bring to you 10 of our favorite NFL schedule release videos:

Cleveland Browns

We’ve got Cleveland legend Joe Thomas narrating, and we’ve got everyday heroes doing their everyday work.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills were one of several NFL teams to incorporate those working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in announcing their 2020 schedule.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens went live with Big Truss, and there is simply no debating that decision. Wonderful choice.

New York Giants

Eli Manning. LL Cool J. Sabrina Ionescu. Michael Strahan. Victor Cruz. David Wright. Crystal Dunn.

What a star-studded cast.

Philadelphia Eagles

Veep and Curb Your Enthusiasm within the first 20 seconds?

SIGN US UP.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Now this is clever.

Offense vs. Defense vs. Special Teams – classic.

Detroit Lions

Forget football…this is educational!

#MotherEarth

Denver Broncos

Is there anyone that doesn’t know – and love – this theme music?

San Francisco 49ers

Any Westworld fans in the building?

Simply stunning.

San Diego Chargers

And lastly, we once again pay our respects to all those fighting the COVID-19 battle on a daily basis.