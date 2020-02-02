Follow FOX Sports’ live Super Bowl LIV recap

Super Bowl LIV is off and running…and we’ve got the live game recap to go with it.

Here we go!

FIRST QUARTER

The @49ers win the toss and elect to defer. The @Chiefs will take the ball to start the game.

— NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2020

After winning the toss, the Niners elect to give the ball to the Chiefs first. And it proves to be a good decision, as Kansas City immediately goes 3-and-out on its first possession, punting with 14:05 to go in the quarter.

On its first possession, San Francisco brings out the entire playbook in quickly making its way into Kansas City territory.

BIG PLAY DEEBO. 32-yard gain.

— NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2020

After a 10-play, 62-yard drive – one that included three first downs – SF fails to get into the endzone and settles for a 38-yard Robbie Gould field goal with 7:57 left in the quarter.

Good as Gould.@49ers are on the board first with a 38-yard FG. #GoNiners

— NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2020

The Chiefs begin their next possession at the SF 25-yard line, and their biggest play early in the drive is a scamper by Damien Williams, not a throw by Mahomes.

Damien Williams gains 15! #ChiefsKingdom

— NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

After driving down to the Niners’ 5-yard line, facing a 4th-and-1, Andy Reid decides to go for it.

And the Chiefs convert, ending up at the SF 1-yard line.

Two plays later, Mahomes scores on an option keeper with 31 seconds left in the quarter!

HE'S IN! The first touchdown of the game belongs to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs! pic.twitter.com/ZCJGoJMTkb — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020

San Francisco begins its next possession on the KC 25-yard line, and squeezes in one play, an 18-yard pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Emmanuel Sanders.

At the end of the first quarter, Kansas City leads, 7-3.

SECOND QUARTER

To begin the second frame, we have our first turnover of the game, an interception by Bashaud Breeland at the KC 48-yard line.

INTERCEPTION. Breeland takes it back for the @Chiefs! #ChiefsKingdom

— NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

After moving the ball to the SF 19-yard line, the Chiefs face another 4th-and-1, and once again, Reid decides to go for it and converts.

But three plays later, the Niners defense holds, forcing the Chiefs to kick a 31-yard field goal.

Butker drills it from 31! pic.twitter.com/xKJWRw0jRU — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

KC now leads, 10-3, with 9:32 left in the first half.

The Niners begin their next possession from their own 20-yard line, and this drive, they are focusing on the run.

Tevin Coleman finds a hole and picks up the first down! #GoNiners

— NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

And after pounding the ball on four of the first six plays of the drive, Garoppolo finds fullback Kyle Juszczyk for a 15-yard touchdown to cap a seven-play, 80-yard drive.

FULLBACK TOUCHDOWN IN THE SUPER BOWL.@JuiceCheck44 stays on his feet for the TD reception! #GoNiners

— NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

The score is now 10-10 with 5:05 left in the first half.

Kansas City begins its next drive at their own 19-yard line.

After an 8-play drive, the Chiefs land at their own 49-yard line, but are forced to punt.

It’s Niners’ ball with 59 seconds left at their own 25-yard line, and they seem to be playing it safe, but with 14 seconds left, Garoppolo goes deep down the right sideline to tight end George Kittle for 42 yards deep into KC territory.

But it’s called back for offensive pass interference, most likely taking points off the board for San Francisco.

This was called offensive PI. pic.twitter.com/ilTbqoNRmE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020

Kyle Shanahan lets the clock run out and we go into halftime of Super Bowl LIV tied, 10-10.

Stay tuned for live updates!