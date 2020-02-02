Here’s what people are saying about Super Bowl LIV

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are squaring off in Miami, Florida in Super Bowl LIV.

Here are the social media reactions to some of the biggest moments from Sunday’s big game.

Both teams honored Kobe Bryant before kickoff during the National Anthem:

Demi Lovato gave a rousing rendition of the National Anthem to start the evening:

Once the game started, Niners’ wide receiver Deebo Samuel made an immediate impact on the opening drive:

On their second drive of the game, the Chiefs scored on a Patrick Mahomes 1-yard touchdown run to take a 7-3 lead:

Under pressure, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw an interception to Bashaud Breeland on the team’s second drive of the game:

Garoppolo would bounce back on the next possession to throw a 15-yard touchdown pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk:

A controversial offensive pass interference call on Niners’ tight end George Kittle stalled the team’s last drive, leading to a 10-10 halftime score.

You be the judge:

While both teams regrouped at the half, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez set the stage on fire:

On the Chiefs’ first drive of the second half, the 49er defense made Mahomes look human:

The 49ers rode the momentum from the interception to a Raheem Mostert rushing touchdown to take a 20-10 lead:

The 49ers’ defense stepped up on the next drive, forcing another Mahomes interception:

After the Chiefs defense got a stop, Mahomes bounced back to throw a touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce to cut into the 49ers’ 10-point lead:

After another defensive stop, Mahomes led the Chiefs down the field to take the lead, 24-20:

After one more stop, Kansas City running back Damien Williams added one more touchdown to seal the game for the Chiefs:

The Kansas City Chiefs are your Super Bowl LIV champions: