The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are squaring off in Miami, Florida in Super Bowl LIV.

Here are the social media reactions to some of the biggest moments from Sunday’s big game.

Both teams honored Kobe Bryant before kickoff during the National Anthem:

The teams are honoring Kobe by lining up on the 24-yard lines. pic.twitter.com/eqTB1i11P0 — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) February 2, 2020

Demi Lovato gave a rousing rendition of the National Anthem to start the evening:

WOW Demi Lovato’s rendition of the national anthem! And I am not easily impressed. #superbowl — Christie D'Zurilla (@TheCDZ) February 2, 2020

Now, that was an anthem. 🇺🇸@ddlovato — Kaitlyn Vincie (@kaitlynvincie) February 2, 2020

Once the game started, Niners’ wide receiver Deebo Samuel made an immediate impact on the opening drive:

Deebo Samuel making plays early!pic.twitter.com/xO3adkIVwV — PFF (@PFF) February 2, 2020

Deebo could've passed it to Jimmy but kept it and got the first.pic.twitter.com/bzTDMYbZ9w — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 2, 2020

On their second drive of the game, the Chiefs scored on a Patrick Mahomes 1-yard touchdown run to take a 7-3 lead:

HE'S IN! The first touchdown of the game belongs to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs! pic.twitter.com/ZCJGoJMTkb — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020

MAHOMES RUNS IT IN FOR THE TD! pic.twitter.com/0NsQZNiuvg — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

Patrick Mahomes scores Chiefs' first touchdown in a Super Bowl since Otis Taylor's TD reception in Super Bowl IV. — Pete Grathoff (@pgrathoff) February 3, 2020

Patrick Mahomes is the first QB to rush for a TD in the Super Bowl since Super Bowl XLVII (Colin Kaepernick) pic.twitter.com/yThDviTvDq — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020

Under pressure, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw an interception to Bashaud Breeland on the team’s second drive of the game:

The @Chiefs pressure on Jimmy G was no joke on that interception 👀 pic.twitter.com/EoyCEcjUhF — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 3, 2020

So that’s why Jimmy Garoppolo only threw 8 times. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) February 3, 2020

INTERCEPTION. Breeland takes it back for the @Chiefs! #ChiefsKingdom 📺: #SBLIV on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/HMA5XXYWO7 — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

BASHAUD BREELAND WITH THE PICK!!! pic.twitter.com/3F6GSN9L7E — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

Garoppolo would bounce back on the next possession to throw a 15-yard touchdown pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk:

Kyle Juszczyk ties the game with a hard fought catch and run. pic.twitter.com/U9bjagt162 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 3, 2020

Jimmy Garoppolo shakes off his interception on the last drive and completes it with a touchdown pass. Outstanding rushing helped to set that up as the 49ers tied it at 10. #SuperBowl — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) February 3, 2020

The @49ers answer right back! Touchdown Kyle Juszczyk, the full back!! That was his first touch of the postseason! pic.twitter.com/ENjQAwCMCL — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 3, 2020

A controversial offensive pass interference call on Niners’ tight end George Kittle stalled the team’s last drive, leading to a 10-10 halftime score.

You be the judge:

This was called offensive PI. pic.twitter.com/ilTbqoNRmE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020

That’s an absolutely 🗑 call. Just terrible. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 3, 2020

Good call. In slow mo looks minor. But that “little” push by the 245 pound Kittle creates added separation. Hate taking big plays away. But…got it right. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 3, 2020

While both teams regrouped at the half, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez set the stage on fire:

we don’t deserve Shakira. — Pluckers Wing Bar (@Pluckers) February 3, 2020

Jennifer Lopez is 50 and Shakira is 43 and in totally unrelated news I’m going to the gym in the morning — Addisu Demissie (@ASDem) February 3, 2020

How does one become Jennifer Lopez? Asking for a friend and that friend is me. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) February 3, 2020

Standing Ovation in The Metellus household for that Super Bowl Halftime Show. J-Lo and Shakira killed it, the choreography was great and they both are fantastic. — George D. Metellus (@GDMetellus8) February 3, 2020

Jennifer Lopez sang with her daughter Emme during the Super Bowl halftime show. ❤️ #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/rp6Ee1u6Vn — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 3, 2020

On the Chiefs’ first drive of the second half, the 49er defense made Mahomes look human:

Patrick Mahomes throws a pick!, first post-season INT of his career. Both Garoppolo and Mahomes threw a pick today. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 3, 2020

And there's Mahomes' one bad throw. Hadn't had one all postseason. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) February 3, 2020

PICK!! @49ers have it! Fred Warner comes up with the big play in the 2nd half! pic.twitter.com/0VXygeQM63 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020

The 49ers rode the momentum from the interception to a Raheem Mostert rushing touchdown to take a 20-10 lead:

Raheem Mostert. One yard. Touchdown. The 49ers extend their lead. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) February 3, 2020

STAY HOT! Raheem Mostert cashes in for 6! The @49ers take a 2-score lead! pic.twitter.com/u0ZPma5d0l — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020

Mostert continues his hot streak! The @49ers lead 20-10! #GoNiners 📺: #SBLIV on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/rSbO4QoGkj — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

The 49ers’ defense stepped up on the next drive, forcing another Mahomes interception:

I think 100 #49ers just joined that team picture in the end zone. It was Patrick Mahomes’ second interception. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2020

MOOD IN THE BAY pic.twitter.com/P4e8bV1bqO — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020

On that "no look," Mahomes should've looked. Off target. Muffed into another interception. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 3, 2020

After the Chiefs defense got a stop, Mahomes bounced back to throw a touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce to cut into the 49ers’ 10-point lead:

THREE-POINT GAME! 👀 Mahomes finds @tkelce wide open in the end zone and the Chiefs cut the lead to 20-17 with just over 6 minutes to play. #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/n0bcNeAGng — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 3, 2020

After another defensive stop, Mahomes led the Chiefs down the field to take the lead, 24-20:

After one more stop, Kansas City running back Damien Williams added one more touchdown to seal the game for the Chiefs:

TOUCHDOWN CHIEFS! TOUCHDOWN CHIEFS! THIS IS HAPPENING!!! — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs are your Super Bowl LIV champions:

Andy Reid is a #SuperBowl winning head coach. Last box checked for him. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) February 3, 2020

THE CHIEFS HAVE DONE IT! KC wins their first ring in 50 years thanks to an epic 4th quarter comeback! pic.twitter.com/yEvmPEuB5T — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020