Richard Sherman honors Kobe and the best moments of Super Bowl LIV pregame

There’s the big game, the anticipated commercials, and the postgame analysis…but don’t forget about the pregame festivities.

The NFL on FOX team invited a number of special guests to the pregame show. Here are the best moments from the afternoon, beginning with a tribute to a team that WON’T be playing today:

Today is an odd day in New England.

Moving on, two of the game’s greatest-ever tight ends sat down to talk about the position with the best two tight ends in the game today.

Gronk wasn’t done for the day, welcoming another great tight end into retirement.

Speaking of retired greats, the pregame show enjoyed a cameo from the Manning brothers – including the newest addition to the family.

The Manning brothers made history throughout their career, and there is another member of the NFL making history at today’s Super Bowl.

The biggest day in sports also took the time to acknowledge one of the sports world’s greats in Kobe Bryant, led by San Francisco’s Richard Sherman.

We all honor and miss Kobe.

Moving back to the game, each player seems to have their own pregame routine…

…but don’t forget about the coaches!

Stay tuned for more pregame updates!