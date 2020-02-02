Richard Sherman honors Kobe and the best moments of Super Bowl LIV pregame

There’s the big game, the anticipated commercials, and the postgame analysis…but don’t forget about the pregame festivities.

The NFL on FOX team invited a number of special guests to the pregame show. Here are the best moments from the afternoon, beginning with a tribute to a team that WON’T be playing today:

"Welcome to Super Bowl 54 without the Patriots!"@markwahlberg represents every Pats fan today pic.twitter.com/T0O3oyYlCG Article continues below ... — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 2, 2020

Today is an odd day in New England.

Moving on, two of the game’s greatest-ever tight ends sat down to talk about the position with the best two tight ends in the game today.

Gronk wasn’t done for the day, welcoming another great tight end into retirement.

Speaking of retired greats, the pregame show enjoyed a cameo from the Manning brothers – including the newest addition to the family.

It's time for a special season finale of the Manning Hour, featuring special "Manning" guests: Peyton and Jbli! pic.twitter.com/OtNRWvMtWC — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 2, 2020

The Manning brothers made history throughout their career, and there is another member of the NFL making history at today’s Super Bowl.

Dreams do come true ✨🏈@49ers Offensive Assistant Coach @KatieSowers is the first woman and openly gay coach to reach the Super Bowl. 👏 pic.twitter.com/6pAywc3iG3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 2, 2020

The biggest day in sports also took the time to acknowledge one of the sports world’s greats in Kobe Bryant, led by San Francisco’s Richard Sherman.

"I always loved that about Kobe. He made you & still makes you want to be the best at whatever you're committed to." The NFL on FOX crew talks about the influence Kobe had on the world 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/h1Hxbqyy18 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 2, 2020

“Focus on every single day as if it’s your last and you’ll get it done.” A special tribute for legend Kobe Bryant on Super Bowl Sunday 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/83bzDanw3Z — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 2, 2020

We all honor and miss Kobe.

Moving back to the game, each player seems to have their own pregame routine…

…but don’t forget about the coaches!

Nothing like a pre-Super Bowl workout 💪@49ers DC Robert Saleh running stairs inside @HardRockStadium prior to Super Bowl LIV! pic.twitter.com/M5F7bXTnfe — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 2, 2020

