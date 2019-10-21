The undefeated 49ers are 6-0 this season. The last time they had a 6-0 record? 1990. A key to San Francisco’s success: An emotional support dog.

At the beginning of the season, San Francisco adopted a French bulldog named Zoe.

The blueprint, or rather paw print, is laid out for you, NFL teams: adopt an emotional support dog. The 49ers play like top dogs on the field because they can play with a dog off the field.

Zoe spends her time cuddling and playing catch like her fellow teammates. She’s earned herself a spot on the roster and even has her own Instagram, where she’s posing with players.

This dog is an absolute treat for the 49ers … and she deserves all the treats.