The 49ers have bark and bite this season … literally, with their emotional support dog
The undefeated 49ers are 6-0 this season. The last time they had a 6-0 record? 1990. A key to San Francisco’s success: An emotional support dog.
The @49ers and @nbsmallerbear sliding into 6-0 like…pic.twitter.com/BuWKGAFpdI
At the beginning of the season, San Francisco adopted a French bulldog named Zoe.
Excited to be featured in this week’s episode of Brick by Brick! #GoNiners
The blueprint, or rather paw print, is laid out for you, NFL teams: adopt an emotional support dog. The 49ers play like top dogs on the field because they can play with a dog off the field.
6-0. Let’s gooooooooo!!!
🗣@JimmyG_10 pic.twitter.com/ny3wRzRz7a
Zoe spends her time cuddling and playing catch like her fellow teammates. She’s earned herself a spot on the roster and even has her own Instagram, where she’s posing with players.
Doing my part in check out meetings today.. I’m going to miss these guys every day 😭
This dog is an absolute treat for the 49ers … and she deserves all the treats.