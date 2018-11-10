Saints WR Thomas fined $30,000 for phone celebration

NEW YORK (AP) — New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas has been fined $30,000 by the NFL for using a phone as a prop for a touchdown celebration in last week’s victory over the Rams.

Thomas emulated former Saints wideout Joe Horn with his celebration, hiding the phone in the bottom of the goal post and pulling it out after scoring. He was fined for that and having a mobile device in the bench area.

Also fined was Carolina defensive tackle Vernon Butler, whose hit on Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick cost him a hefty $40,110.

Three players were docked $26,739: Ravens safety Eric Weddle for a hit on a defenseless receiver; Chargers rookie safety Derwin James for unnecessary roughness; and Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu (helmet-to-helmet hit).

A facemask penalty cost Dolphins DE Andre Branch $20,054. Chargers DE Darius Philon was fined the same amount for a hit on Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens was docked $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Fined $10,026 were Rams tackle Rodger Saffold (unnecessary roughness); Jets offensive lineman Brandon Shell (unnecessary roughness); Bills tight end Logan Thomas (late hit); Bears linebacker Aaron Lynch (unsportsmanlike conduct); Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead (unnecessary roughness; he was also ejected against New England); and Titans safety Kevin Byard (taunting by running to the Cowboys star at AT&T Stadium).