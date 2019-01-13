Saints’ Rankins, Eagles’ Brooks each carted off field

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints starting defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks each had leg injuries within a few plays of one another and each was taken from the field in a cart during the first quarter of New Orleans’ divisional-round playoff game with Philadelphia on Sunday.

Rankins, a 2016 first-round draft choice, entered the game second on the Saints with eight sacks. His departure came as the Saints struggled to slow Nick Foles and the Eagles, who reached the end zone on their first drive and were in the midst of a second touchdown drive when Rankins went down. The Saints’ defensive standout pounded his fist as he lay prone on the turf.

Brooks was injured just a few plays later, but his departure did not slow the Eagles, who covered 34 yards in the next three plays to take a 14-0 lead. The Eagles announced that Brown was questionable to return with a leg injury.