Saints QB Brees: Confident in surgery, dedicated to rehab

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Injured Saints quarterback Drew Brees says he has surgery on his throwing thumb scheduled on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

In a text message to news outlets including The Associated Press, Brees says he is “confident in the surgery that will take place” and that he’ll dedicate himself to a rehabilitation process to get back to playing as quickly as he can.

Brees was injured during New Orleans’ Week 2 game in Los Angeles on Sunday when the record-setting QB jammed his thumb into the extended hand of Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the follow-through of a throw. The impact resulted in a torn ligament, and afterward Brees was unable to grip a football, forcing him to come out of the game.

Brees has spent the past two days seeing hand specialists and reviewing options.

Brees’ rehabilitation is estimated to take about six weeks, but that timeline could change after surgery.