Saints’ Payton: Lasco needs surgery, not career threatening

METAIRIE, La. (AP) Saints coach Sean Payton says running back and special teams player Daniel Lasco needs surgery for a bulging disc in his spine that will end his season but ”won’t be career-threatening.”

Lasco, a second-year pro out of California-Berkeley, was taken from the field in an ambulance during the first half of a game in Buffalo on Sunday. Lasco collapsed after attempting to tackle Bills kick returner Brandon Tate. The Saints announced later that Lasco had feeling in his extremities when he was taken to a hospital.

Payton, who provided an update on Lasco on Monday, says Saints coaches and players were relieved that Lasco was able to fly home with the team Sunday evening and that ”the prognosis is good.”

The 25-year-old Lasco has played primarily on special teams in seven games last season and three games this season.

