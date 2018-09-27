Saints-Giants Capsule

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (2-1) at N.Y. GIANTS (1-2)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Saints by 2 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Saints 1-2, New York 1-2

SERIES RECORD – Giants lead 16-13

LAST MEETING – Giants beat Saints 16-13, Sept. 18, 2016

LAST WEEK – Saints beat Falcons 43-37, OT; Giants beats Texans 27-22

AP PRO32 RANKING – Saints No. 5, Giants No. 25.

SAINTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (28), PASS (3).

SAINTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (6), PASS (30).

GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (25), PASS (17).

GIANTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (T18), PASS (13).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Giants have won two of last three meetings. … Saints QB Drew Brees is NFL’s all-time leader in career completions (6,326). In seven games against Giants he has 2,177 yards passing, 20 TDs, four interceptions. … Alvin Kamara tied league record for running backs with 15 catches last weekend. … WR Michael Thomas leads league with 38 catches and 398 yards receiving. His catch total is NFL all-time best in team’s first three games. … WR Ted Ginn Jr., looking for TD in third straight against New York. …DE Cameron Jordan tied for league lead with four sacks. Since 2015, Jordan ranks fourth with 34 1/2 sacks. … LB Demario Davis aiming for fifth straight game with eight-plus tackles. … Giants QB Eli Manning was 25 of 29 for 297 yards and two TDs last weekend. In last four against Saints, has 1,383 yards passing, 12 TDs and three interceptions. … RB Saquon Barkley ranks seventh in NFL with 376 yards from scrimmage; tops among rookies. … WR Odell Beckham Jr. tied with Hall of Famer Lance Alworth with 21 100-yard games receiving in first 50 career games. … WR Sterling Shepard had six catches for 80 yards and TD against Texans. … Rookies Lorenzo Carter and B.J. Hill had first sacks last week. … LB Alec Ogletree had interception Sunday. Fantasy tip: Too easy to say Thomas has big game against Giants’ banged-up secondary. New Orleans plays single-high safety. that’s what Jacksonville did in opener and Beckham had 11 catches. He could score this week.