Saints DT David Onyemata cited for marijuana possesion

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A suburban New Orleans sheriff’s department says Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata has been cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

A statement released on Thursday by the Jefferson Parish Sherriff’s office says a narcotics agent received a tip that marijuana products would be at Onyemata’s apartment in the New Orleans suburb of River Ridge. The agent secured a warrant and searched the residence on Jan. 29, finding marijuana, THC oil, edible marijuana products and hemp powder.

The sheriff’s statement says Onyemata cooperated with investigators and received summons.

Based on NFL rules, Onyemata could receive a league-issued suspension as long as four games.

Saints spokesman Doug Miller says the club is refraining from commenting at this time.