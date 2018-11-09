Saints’ Dez Bryant hurt, calls injury the ‘ultimate test’

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Dez Bryant’s tenure with the Saints may have been short-lived.

In just his second practice with New Orleans, the newly acquired wide receiver indicated in social media posts Friday that he has had a significant setback.

The team’s injury report listed Bryant as questionable for Sunday’s game in Cincinnati with an ankle injury, but a person familiar with the situation said the team is still awaiting the results of a doctor’s examination of Bryant.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced any details of Bryant’s medical exam.

Bryant has indicated on social media that the injury will be challenging to overcome, writing on his verified Twitter account, “Things was just starting to heat up for me … I won’t question the man upstairs … this is the ultimate test.. thank you everyone for the prayers.”

The 30-year-old signed with the Saints on Wednesday following a workout in New Orleans a day earlier . After his first practice on Thursday, he expressed an eagerness to play with NFL all-time passer Drew Brees, and help a club that looks like a Super Bowl contender. The surging Saints have won seven straight and last Sunday knocked off the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Rams.

Bryant spent his first eight NFL seasons with Dallas and in 2017 caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns, including a 50-yard scoring play, for the Cowboys.

Last season was Bryant’s best since he caught 88 passes for 1,320 yards and 16 TDs in 2014, which at the time was his third consecutive season with at least 1,200 yards receiving. He signed his last Cowboys contract right after that, but has not approached that level of production since — a central reason Dallas released him in April with two years left on his five-year, $70 million contract.

If Bryant is unable to play this season, the Saints could look to sign another receiver soon.

Bryant was signed as the Saints placed receiver Cameron Meredith on injured reserve. Meredith was scheduled to have an arthroscopic cleanup performed on the same knee that required reconstructive surgery in 2017 and sidelined him all of that season.