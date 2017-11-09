Saints cornerback Breaux expected to miss rest of season

METAIRIE, La. (AP) Saints coach Sean Payton says injured cornerback Delvin Breaux is not expected to play this season because of a setback which occurred after he’d been designated to return from the club’s injured reserve list.

Payton, who addressed Breaux’s status on Thursday, says, ”Right now, he’s going to remain on injured reserve.”

Each NFL team may designate two players to return from injured reserve. Breaux, who had surgery to repair a fractured fibula in August, is the only Saints player given that designation so far.

That move nearly three weeks ago gave the Saints until this week to activate Breaux.

The 28-year-old Breaux was New Orleans’ top cornerback in 2015, but also had a leg injury last season. He is scheduled for restricted free agency in 2018.

New Orleans’ defense has improved without Breaux, currently ranking 12th against the pass after ranking last in 2016.

