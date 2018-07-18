AP source: Saints add veteran running back Shane Vereen

NEW ORLEANS (AP) The New Orleans Saints have signed veteran running back Shane Vereen in a move that could help the club respond to Mark Ingram’s early season suspension.

Vereen, whose signing was announced by the club on Wednesday, has served as a runner and receiver with New England and the New York Giants during seven NFL seasons.

He gained 838 yards from scrimmage and scored five touchdowns for the Patriots‘ 2014 squad that won the Super Bowl.

Last season with the Giants, Vereen rushed for 164 yards and caught 44 passes for 253 yards.

Ingram, who was New Orleans’ leading rusher last season, has been suspended four games for use of a banned substance.

The Saints also signed veteran running back Terrance West this summer.

Meanwhile, New Orleans has waived running back Daniel Lasco, who finished last season on injured reserve because of a bulging disk.



