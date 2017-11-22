Reed, McClain, Roullier, Nicholson out for Skins vs. Giants

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) Tight end Jordan Reed, defensive lineman Terrell McClain, center Chase Roullier and safety Montae Nicholson will miss the Washington Redskins’ game against the New York Giants.

There might be other Redskins sidelined, too.

Coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday that seven or eight players will be game-time decisions Thursday night, indicating that left tackle Trent Williams is among that group.

This will be Reed’s fourth consecutive game out with a hamstring injury.

With second-stringer Roullier out with a broken right hand, and starting center Spencer Long one of four players put on injured reserve this week by the Redskins – along with left guard Shawn Lauvao, running back Chris Thompson and wideout Terrelle Pryor – Tony Bergstrom will start at center.

Bergstrom has started four of 47 games he’s appeared in since entering the NFL in 2012.

