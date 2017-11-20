Redskins WR Terrelle Pryor heads to IR after ankle surgery

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is heading to injured reserve after having ankle surgery, ending his first season with the team.

Coach Jay Gruden also said Monday that running back Chris Thompson will have surgery on his broken leg, as expected.

Thompson was hurt in Washington’s 34-31 overtime loss at the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Pryor was inactive for that game.

Pryor finishes the season with only 20 catches for 240 yards and one touchdown. He signed a $6 million, one-year deal with the Redskins as a free agent after gaining more than 1,000 yards receiving for the Cleveland Browns in his first full NFL season as a wideout.

The Redskins had hoped Pryor would help replace the departed receiving duo of Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson, but they never received much production from the new player. Pryor only had more than three catches in a game once for Washington, in Week 1.

