Redskins will be missing 3 starting offensive linemen

The Washington Redskins will be without three of their five starting offensive linemen Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Redskins center Spencer Long (knee), guard Shaun Lauvao (stinger) and tackle Trent Williams (knee) are inactive for Sunday’s game. Washington also won’t have starting wide receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring), tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring) and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis (hand).

The Seahawks are down two key starters on defense with safety Earl Thomas and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson out. Thomas had been ruled out due to a hamstring injury suffered last week. Richardson suffered an oblique injury in practice this week and was listed as questionable.

Bradley McDougald will start in place of Thomas while rookie Nazair Jones is likely to start for Richardson.

Two other Seahawks defensive starters listed as questionable – linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Kam Chancellor – were both active and expected to start.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali is active Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys after spending all season on the physically unable to perform list to rehabilitate his ailing knees.

Hali gives the Chiefs more depth with their pass rush with linebacker Dee Ford sidelined by a back injury. Hali practiced for the first time Thursday and was activated Saturday.

Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston, among the top 10 in the NFL with 7 1/2 sacks, was active despite a knee issue. He was listed as questionable.

Dallas running back Darren McFadden was inactive again after spending most of the week thinking he would get in a game for the first time this season because of Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence. Elliott got his third legal reprieve Friday.

In early-afternoon action, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette didn’t play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals for breaking a team rule. Other key inactives around the league included Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and Bengals running back Jeremy Hill.

—

KANSAS CITY AT DALLAS

Chiefs: QB Tyler Bray, WR Albert Wilson, LB Ramik Wilson, LB Dee Ford, G Jordan Devey, OL Parker Ehinger, DL Jarvis Jenkins.

Cowboys: K Dan Bailey, RB Darren McFadden, CB Chidobe Awuzie, LB Justin Durant, T Byron Bell, WR Noah Brown, TE Blake Jarwin.

—

ARIZONA-SAN FRANCISCO

Cardinals: C Daniel Munyer (toe), WR Chad Williams (back), RB D.J. Foster, LB Scooby Wright, OL Will Holden, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, DL Xavier Williams.

49ers: CB K’Waun Williams (quadriceps), DL Aaron Lynch (calf), T Joe Staley (eye), OL Garry Gilliam (knee), DL D.J. Jones (knee), DL Solomon Thomas (knee), LB Pita Taumoepenu.

—

WASHINGTON-SEATTLE

Redskins: C Spencer Long, T Trent Williams, G Shaun Lauvao, WR Jameson Crowder, TE Niles Paul, TE Jordan Reed, DL Matt Ioannidis.

Seahawks: CB Jeremy Lane, RB C.J. Prosise, FS Earl Thomas, G Jordan Roos, T Rees Odhiambo, G Luke Joeckel, DT Sheldon Richardson.

—

ATLANTA-CAROLINA

Falcons: WR Nick Williams, WR Marvin Hall, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, LB Duke Riley, LB Sean Weatherspoon, G Sean Harlow, OT Austin Pasztor.

Panthers: C Ryan Kalil, OT John Theus, RB Fozzy Whittaker, QB Garrett Gilbert, CB LaDarius Gunter, DE Bryan Cox Jr. and LB Andrew Gachkar.

—

TAMPA BAY-NEW ORLEANS

Buccaneers: CB Brent Grimes (shoulder), CB Deji Olatoye, DE Darryl Tapp, T Leonard Wester, C Joe Hawley, TE Antony Auclair, DT Sealver Siliga.

Saints: G Larry Warford (abdomen), S Rafael Bush, WR Austin Carr, C Cameron Tom, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, DT John Hughes, QB Taysom Hill.

—

BALTIMORE-TENNESSEE

Ravens: WR Michael Campanaro, RB Terrance West, S Chuck Clark, OLB Tim Williams, G Maurquice Shakir, TE Nick Boyle, DE Bronson Kaufusi.

Titans: QB Brandon Weeden, WR Darius Jennings, CB Kalan Reed, DB Curtis Riley, LB Nate Palmer, LG Quinton Spain, DE David King.

—

DENVER-PHILADELPHIA

Eagles: TE Zach Ertz, CB Ronald Darby, WR Shelton Gibson, OL Taylor Hart, DE Steven Means, DT Elijah Qualls, QB Nate Sudfeld.

Broncos: QB Paxton Lynch, RB De’Angelo Henderson, LB Todd Davis, DE DeMarcus Walker, T Donald Stephenson, WR Jordan Taylor.

LOS ANGELES RAMS-NEW YORK GIANTS

Rams: QB Brandon Allen, S Isaiah Johnson, RB Justin Davis, OLB Ejuan Price, OT Andrew Donnal, OT Cornelius Lucas, WR Michael Thomas

Giants: LB Jonathan Casillas, LB B.J. Goodson, OL Justin Pugh, DE Olivier Vernon, DE Kerry Wynn, CB Donte Deayon, QB Davis Webb

—

INDIANAPOLIS-HOUSTON

Colts: CB Vontae Davis, CB Quincy Wilson, RB Matt Jones, OLB Josh Perry, OLB John Simon, G Isaiah Williams, C Dillon Day.

Texans: QB Matt McGloin, WR Braxton Miller, CB Treston Decoud, ILB Dylan Cole, G Kyle Fuller, DE Joel Heath, OLB Ufomba Kamalu.

—

CINCINNATI-JACKSONVILLE

Bengals: K Randy Bullock, WR John Ross, RB Jeremy Hill, LB Kevin Minter, OL Alex Redmond, OL Christian Westerman, WR Tyler Boyd.

Jaguars: WR Jalen Strong, CB Tyler Patmon, RB Leonard Fournette, OG A.J. Cann, OL Josh Walker, OL William Poehls, DL Sheldon Day.

—

