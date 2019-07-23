Redskins release LB Mason Foster on eve of camp

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have released inside linebacker Mason Foster on the eve of training camp.

Agent Blake Baratz confirmed the surprise move Tuesday on Twitter . Baratz blasted the Redskins for having “zero good faith” and tweeted that Foster couldn’t get a straight answer about why he was cut.

A team spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the tweets.

Foster was Washington’s starting middle linebacker last season, played almost every snap and led the team with 131 tackles. The Redskins don’t have an obvious replacement after Reuben Foster tore the ACL in his left knee during offseason workouts.

Veteran Jon Bostic, second-year player Josh Harvey-Clemons and rookie Cole Holcomb figure to compete at the position.

Players were due to report to camp Tuesday and undergo physicals Wednesday before practices begin Thursday.