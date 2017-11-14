Redskins put RB Rob Kelley, LB Will Compton on IR

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) The Washington Redskins have placed starting running back Rob Kelley and inside linebacker Will Compton on injured reserve.

The team announced several moves Tuesday, including signing free agent defensive lineman Caraun Reid and Philadelphia Eagles practice squad running back Byron Marshall.

Kelley and Compton were both hurt in Sunday’s 38-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, which dropped Washington’s record to 4-5 heading into next weekend’s game at the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints. Kelley sprained a ligament in his left knee. Compton sprained a foot.

Kelley is third on the team with 194 yards rushing, behind the only other two running backs who were on the roster until Marshall’s addition: Chris Thompson and rookie Samaje Perine.

Compton’s playing time increased after original starter Mason Foster went on IR.

Also Tuesday, the Redskins waived defensive lineman Brandon Banks and released defensive lineman Tavaris Barnes from their practice squad.

