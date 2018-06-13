Redskins LT Williams expects to be back for training camp

This Oct. 2, 2017 photo shows Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) being treated during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. Williams has played through so many injuries that he figures something has to be torn or broken to not be in uniform. After missing just three games for injury from 2012-2016, Williams has missed three of the past five with so severe a problem in his right knee that itll require surgery at some point. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams says he expects to be back for training camp after having surgery on his right knee.

Williams wore a bandage on his knee as he spoke to reporters Wednesday after the Redskins worked out in their practice bubble during their mandatory minicamp.

The Pro Bowler missed six of 16 games last season.

Williams said he had his tibia bone readjusted so his ”kneecap isn’t out of place” and also had a ”slight microfracture on top of that.”

Williams says he’s been in a ”cave” the last five months, ”trying to get as close to normal as possible. He says it’s the first time he’s ever had to rehab from surgery and he took it seriously. Being Back with the team, he says, has been ”definitely uplifting.”

The Redskins open training camp July 26 in Richmond.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL