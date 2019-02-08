Redskins hire Tim Rattay as quarterbacks coach

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have hired Tim Rattay as quarterbacks coach.

The team announced the move Friday. Rattay succeeds Kevin O’Connell in the job after O’Connell was promoted to offensive coordinator.

Rattay spent the past four years as quarterbacks coach at Louisiana Tech. He played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2006 when now-Redskins coach Jay Gruden was an offensive assistant.

The 41-year-old played eight years in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals.

Rattay joins a retooled staff that includes former offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh moved to senior offensive assistant.