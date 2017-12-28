Redskins-Giants Capsule

WASHINGTON (7-8) at NEW YORK GIANTS (2-13)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Redskins by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Washington 6-8-0, N.Y. Giants 5-10

SERIES RECORD – Giants lead 99-68-4

LAST MEETING – Redskins beat Giants 20-10, Nov. 23

LAST WEEK – Redskins beat Broncos 27-11; Giants lost to Cardinals 23-0

AP PRO32 RANKING – Redskins No. 18, Giants No. 31

REDSKINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (26), PASS (11)

REDSKINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (29), PASS (14)

GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (29), PASS (18)

GIANTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (28), PASS (31)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Redskins won three of four and looking for first sweep of Giants since 2011. … Washington Looking to finish on three-game win streak and post third consecutive season of .500 winning percentage or better for first time since 1999-2001. … Redskins QB Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns last week, needs 65 yards passing to reach 4,000 for third consecutive season. … RB Samaje Perine had 100 yards rushing and 30 receiving against Giants in November. … WR Jamison Crowder has TD catches in two straight. He had seven catches for career-high 141 yards and TD in last game with New York. … WR Josh Doctson has touchdown catches in three straight NFC East games. … LB Ryan Kerrigan has 11 sacks, third straight year with 10-plus. … LB Preston Smith has three sacks, interception, forced fumble and recovery in last two games. … CB Bashaud Breeland tied for fith in NFC with 16 passes defended. … Giants wrapping up worst season in franchise history in terms of losses. … Interim coach Steve Spagnuolo is 0-3 since replacing Ben McAdoo earlier this month. … QB Eli Manning moved into sixth place with 51,550 yards passing, surpassing John Elway. … WR Sterling Shepard has 16 catches for 184 yards and touchdown in last two. … TE Evan Engram tied for NFL rookie lead with six TD catches, and ranks third with 64 catches for 722 yards. … DE Jason Pierre-Paul had two sacks in last game against Washington. … DE Olivier Vernon has sacks in two straight. … CB Ross Cockrell had first two interceptions of season last week. …Rookie DT Dalvin Tomlinson had first career sack against Redskins. … Fantasy Tip: Cousins has 19 TDs and four interceptions in past seven road games in division.

