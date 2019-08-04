RB Foreman released by Houston Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Running back D’Onta Foreman has been released by the Houston Texans.

Foreman, who was a third-round pick in 2017, appeared in just one game last season after rupturing his Achilles tendon late in his rookie year.

The Doak Walker Award winner played 10 games including one start as a rookie, finishing with 78 carries for 327 yards and two touchdowns.

The move leaves the Texans with very little experience at running back behind starter Lamar Miller, which could have them looking to sign a player to compete to back him up.

Also Sunday, the team signed linebacker Gimel President after he was waived by the Titans earlier this week. It’s President’s second stint with the Texans after he appeared in four games for them in 2017.