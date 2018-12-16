Ray, Cravens healthy scratches for Broncos vs. Browns

DENVER (AP) — Pass rusher Shane Ray and safety Su’a Cravens are healthy scratches for the Denver Broncos‘ game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Broncos (6-7) also are without pass rusher Shaq Barrett (hip) and cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr. (broken right leg) and rookie Isaac Yiadom (separated right shoulder). All three were ruled out Friday.

Derek Wolfe cleared concussion protocol during the week and returned to the starting lineup Saturday night, and inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee) was active for the first time getting hurt against the Chiefs on Oct. 28.

Cornerback Tramaine Brock returns to action for the first time since leaving Denver’s game against Pittsburgh on Nov. 25 with a rib injury. He’ll start opposite Bradley Roby.

Defensive end DeMarcus Walker and guard Nico Falah were also inactive for Denver.

For the Browns (5-7-1), rookie cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) missed his second straight game and tackle Austin Corbett (foot) was inactive with a foot injury.

Other inactives for Cleveland were: quarterback Drew Stanton; defensive back Phillip Gaines (knee); offensive linemen Austin Corbett and Desmond Harrison; and defensive linemen Chad Thomas and Carl Davis.