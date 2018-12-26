Raw rookie: Mayfield unapologetic for on-field antics

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Baker Mayfield won’t clean up his act.

Criticized for taunting former Browns coach Hue Jackson in the closing minutes — and an earlier crude gesture — during Cleveland’s win Sunday over Cincinnati, Mayfield reiterated he’s “not a cookie-cutter quarterback” and doesn’t care how he’s perceived outside his locker room.

After completing a 66-yard pass against the Bengals, Mayfield stared at Jackson for several seconds while he ran down the field.

Mayfield defended his actions Wednesday, saying he has no plans to change his behavior. The 23-year-old Mayfield said: “I’m not trying to be anybody else. I’ve been who I am and that’s gotten me here. I’m not trying to get anybody’s approval.”

Mayfield has guided the Browns to the biggest one-season turnaround in franchise history as a rookie.

The Browns selected Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick and he has delivered, throwing 24 touchdown passes while leading Cleveland to six wins in 12 starts.