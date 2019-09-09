Ravens CB Smith to miss ‘multiple weeks’ with knee injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith will miss several weeks after spraining his knee in Sunday’s game against Miami.

Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Smith has a Grade 2 sprain of the right knee. The injury occurred in the first quarter of Baltimore’s 59-10 victory over the Dolphins.

Harbaugh said Smith will miss “multiple weeks.” But he noted that the injury is “not a season-ender by any stretch.”

The 31-year-old Smith has battled through a variety of injuries during his nine-year career. He has played in all 16 games in only two seasons, the previous time in 2015.

Asked if Smith could potentially be placed on the injured reserve-designated to return list, Harbaugh said, “It’s a possibility. I don’t think it’s a probability right now.”