Ravens-Browns Preview Capsule

BALTIMORE (3-1) at CLEVELAND (1-2-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Baltimore by 1 ½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Baltimore 3-1, Cleveland 3-1

SERIES RECORD — Ravens lead 29-9

LAST MEETING — Ravens beat Browns 17-10, Dec. 17, 2017

LAST WEEK — Ravens beat Steelers 26-14; Browns lost to Raiders 45-42, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING — Ravens No. 5, Browns No. 23

RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (23), PASS (8).

RAVENS DEFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (4), PASS (4).

BROWNS OFFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (2), PASS (24).

BROWNS DEFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (23), PASS (24).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Ravens have allowed only nine points and no touchdowns in second half. … Baltimore has won five straight and 18 of past 20 meetings with Cleveland — all under coach John Harbaugh. … Baltimore hopes to have CB Jimmy Smith, who missed first four games serving NFL suspension for violating personal conduct policy. …. Smith’s return could end 164-game starting streak of CB Brandon Carr. … Ravens TE Hayden Hurst could make NFL debut Sunday. Top draft pick was out after foot surgery. … Baltimore WR John Brown ranks third in NFL with 22.5 yards per catch, has team-high three TD receptions. … Ravens QB Joe Flacco has eight TD passes, only two INTs. … Ravens have scored at least 20 points in 13 straight games, longest current run in NFL. … Baltimore allowing NFL-best 5.31 yards per passing attempt under first-year defensive coordinator Don Martindale. … Ravens allowing only 27.8 percent conversion rate on third downs, have stopped all three tries on fourth down. … Baltimore LB Terrell Suggs ranks 15th in NFL history with 128 sacks, 2½ his year. … Ravens K Justin Tucker owns 90.2 success rate on FGs, best in NFL history. Only miss this season was blocked. … Browns rookie QB Baker Mayfield makes second start, first at home. … Mayfield passed for 295 yards and two TDs last week, but had four turnovers (two picks, two fumbles). … QB Tyrod Taylor expected to back up Mayfield after being inactive last week with back injury. … Browns hope to get rookie RB Nick Chubb more touches. He had 105 yards on three carries last week, scoring on runs of 63, 41 yards. According to Elias, Chubb is first back out of 1,200 to rush for at least 100 yards and score twice on three carries or less. … Browns DE Myles Garrett has 4 1-2 sacks this season and 11 1-2 in 15 career games. He made career-best nine tackles last week. … Browns’ 13 takeaways lead league and match entire 2017 total. … Defense has also forced league-best 34 negative plays. … Browns last won consecutive home games in 2014. Fantasy tip: Browns RB Carlos Hyde has five TDs, is only back in league to score TD in each game. Hyde’s carries could be reduced if Chubb’s used more, but veteran still go-to guy inside red zone.