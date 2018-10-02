Rams remain unanimous top team in latest AP Pro32 poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rams have turned the opening quarter of the NFL’s regular season into their own version of “La La Land.”

The Rams have gotten off to a dominant start. They are 4-0 and have outscored their opponents by a league-leading combined 73 points so far this season and have the NFL’s most potent offense, averaging 468.5 yards a game.

All of that adds up to the Rams repeating as the unanimous top team in the latest AP Pro32 poll .

For the second consecutive week, the Rams received all 12 first-place votes and 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

The Rams leave Hollywood, heading out on the road for the next three weeks, as they look to stay perfect.

“The Rams are 4-0 for the first time since 2001, which is fitting, because (coach) Sean McVay and (quarterback) Jared Goff are putting on their own great offensive show,” said Jenny Vrentas of The Monday Morning Quarterback.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to top the Denver Broncos 27-23 on Monday night, remained at No. 2.

“Patrick Mahomes does things every week that leave you awe-inspired,” Newsday’s Bob Glauber said. “A modern-day Brett Favre, Mahomes brought back the Chiefs against the Broncos with some of the best playmaking you’ll ever see from an NFL quarterback.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars inched up a spot to No. 3 after routing the New York Jets 31-12. The Jaguars face the Chiefs on Sunday in the top matchup of Week 5.

Running back Leonard Fournette might not play for the Jaguars because of a hamstring injury. He already has missed 2½ games with the injury.

“Worries about Fournette’s hammy,” Fox Sports’ John Czarnecki said.

The New Orleans Saints also moved up a spot to No. 4 after beating the New York Giants 33-18 and will close out the week against another NFC East opponent when they host Washington on Monday night.

“As Drew Brees closes in on the NFL record book, the Saints are rolling since that Week 1 shocker against Tampa Bay,” said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, tied atop the AFC North at 3-1, both made major moves in the poll. The Ravens jumped four spots to No. 5 after topping the rival Pittsburgh Steelers 26-14 on Sunday night. The Bengals climbed six spots to No. 6 after rallying past the Atlanta Falcons 37-36 on Andy Dalton’s TD pass to A.J. Green with 7 seconds remaining.

The New England Patriots moved up three spots to No. 7 after pounding the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins 38-7. The Patriots (2-2) are the highest-ranked team with a .500 record.

They will open Week 5 on Thursday night, when they host Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts.

The AFC East-leading Dolphins (3-1) plummeted nine spots to No. 15 and are the lowest-ranked team with a winning record.

The Chicago Bears moved up eight spots to No. 8 after dominating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48-10 as Mitchell Trubisky threw six touchdown passes. The NFC North-leading Bears have a bye this week before facing Miami on Oct. 14.

“Not only are the Bears good now,” said Alex Marvez of The Sporting News. “The best is yet to come with Mitch Trubisky.”

The Carolina Panthers, who are coming off their bye week, slipped two spots to No. 9. They will host the Giants on Sunday.

The Tennessee Titans (3-1), who share first place in the AFC South with the Jaguars, jumped up five spots to round out the top 10.