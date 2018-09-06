Rams-Raiders Capsule

LOS ANGELES RAMS (0-0) at OAKLAND (0-0)

Monday, 10:25 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE – Rams by 1

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Los Angeles 9-7, Oakland 5-9-2

SERIES RECORD – Raiders lead 8-5

LAST MEETING – Rams beat Raiders 52-0, Nov. 30, 2014

AP PRO32 RANKING – Rams No. 4, Raiders No. 21

RAMS OFFENSE – OVERALL (10), RUSH (8), PASS (10).

RAMS DEFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (28), PASS (13).

RAIDERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (17T), RUSH (25), PASS (16).

RAIDERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (12), PASS (26).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Jon Gruden coaches first regular-season home game for Raiders since Jan. 6, 2001. … Rams coach Sean McVay’s first NFL job was as Gruden’s assistant in Tampa Bay in 2008. … Rams have 2017 Defensive Player of Year Aaron Donald in lineup after holdout ended. Raiders now without 2016 Defensive Player of Year Khalil Mack, traded to Chicago following holdout. … Los Angeles went from worst to first in scoring in first year under McVay. … Rams led NFL with 11 opening-drive scores on offense last year. … Rams active in offseason, adding DT Ndamukong Suh, CBs Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, and WR Brandin Cooks. … Los Angeles QB Jared Goff improved passer rating from 63.6 as rookie to 100.5 in second year. … Raiders won last two openers after losing 11 of previous 12. … Oakland QB Derek Carr matched career high with 13 INTs last year, had worst season for yards, TDs, passer rating since rookie season in 2014. … Raiders have 31 players on roster who didn’t play for team last year. … Oakland last in NFL in 2017 with five INTs, tied for second worst with 14 takeaways. … T Donald Penn starts first game on right side after 174 games on left. … Fantasy Tip: Rams RB Todd Gurley led NFL in yards from scrimmage (2,093) and TDs (19) last year. Raiders struggled matching up with RBs in passing game last year.