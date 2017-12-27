Rams lose pass rusher Matt Longacre for the season

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) Rams pass rusher Matt Longacre is done for the season because of a back injury.

Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that Longacre will be placed on injured reserve after missing Los Angeles’ 27-23 win at Tennessee on Sunday.

Longacre is third on the team with 5 1/2 sacks and was thriving as a pass rush specialist under new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. An undrafted free agent from Northwest Missouri State in his third season, the outside linebacker had 23 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 14 games.

McVay says Longacre had been working hard to get back on the field, but the team decided he wouldn’t be able to play again this season. McVay says it’s ”unfortunate that we’re not going to have him because of what he’s meant to our team.”

