Edelman, 2 others hurt for Patriots in loss to Titans

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a potentially serious knee injury on Sunday — a blow to a team that has stayed remarkably healthy on the way to a 9-1 start.

Kupp went down in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles‘ win over Seattle clutching his left knee, which sidelined him for two games earlier this season when he was hurt on a horse-collar tackle at Denver.

Coach Sean McVay said Kupp would have an MRI on Monday.

“I don’t think it’s good,” McVay said. “It’s his knee. We’ll get the MRI, but it doesn’t look good right now.”

Kupp led the Rams last season with 869 yards receiving as a rookie.

“It doesn’t look great. He’s been a valuable piece of our team, and a guy we’ll miss,” quarterback Jared Goff said. “Like a lot of us, he’s been through a lot this week. He’s a tough guy (with) a tough family, and I know he’ll come out stronger through it all.”

In other injury news, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also lost one of his favorite targets when Julian Edelman left New England’s 34-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans with an ankle injury. Edelman was suspended for the first four games of the season, when Brady and the Patriots’ offense struggled.

It was a rough day for the New England offense that also ended with Brady on the bench — because the game was out of reach.

Left tackle Trent Brown was hurt twice during the game, leaving for good when he injured his back in the third quarter. Tight end Dwayne Allen also hurt a knee in the third quarter.

For the Titans, running back David Fluellen went down untouched with a knee injury.

New England’s opponent in last season’s AFC championship game also got banged up on offense. Jaguars center Brandon Linder and tackle Ereck Flowers left Jacksonville’s loss to Indianapolis with knee injuries.

The Colts lost defensive end Carroll Phillips to an injured groin and defensive tackle Grover Stewart to an ankle injury.

The Packers‘ defense lost two starters in Green Bay’s win over Miami when safety Kentrell Brice hurt an ankle and linebacker Nick Perry limped off with a knee injury. They had been on the injury report last week for different reasons.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland also left in the fourth quarter for the Packers with a groin injury after he made a key interception earlier in the second half. Green Bay offensive lineman Lucas Patrick took a hard hit while returning a short kickoff and was in the concussion protocol.

For the Dolphins, running back Kenyan Drake left with a knee injury, and two wide receivers were hurt: Davante Parker (shoulder) and Jakeem Grant (leg).

The Bills, with Matt Barkley filling in at quarterback for the injured Josh Allen and Derek Anderson, had two defensive players hurt in their win over the Jets. Cornerback Taron Johnson hurt a shoulder and Matt Milano, who had an interception earlier in the game, left in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a head injury.

Cincinnati’s historically bad defense suffered another setback when cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick exited the Bengals‘ blowout loss to the Saints with a concussion.

For the Detroit Lions, tight end Michael Roberts suffered a shoulder injury and wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. hurt a knee.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman left with a knee injury on the opening drive against the Raiders. Later in the game, Oakland lost wide receiver Martavis Bryant to a knee injury that coach Jon Gruden said he fears is serious.