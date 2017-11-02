Rams-Giants Capsule

LOS ANGELES RAMS (5-2) at N.Y. GIANTS (1-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

OPENING LINE – Rams 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – L.A. Rams 4-3, New York 3-4

SERIES RECORD – Rams lead 26-17

LAST MEETING – Giants beat Rams 17-10 at London, Oct. 23, 2016

LAST WEEK – Rams bye, beat Cardinals 33-0 at London on Oct. 22; Giants bye, lost to Seahawks 24-7 on Oct. 22

AP PRO32 RANKING – Rams No. 7, Giants No. 29

RAMS OFFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (6), PASS (13).

RAMS DEFENSE- OVERALL (15), RUSH (25) PASS (9).

GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (27), PASS (20).

GIANTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (23), PASS (27).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Giants have won last seven meetings. … Rams QB Jared Goff is 3-0 in last three on road with 671 yards passing, six touchdowns and no interceptions. … RB Todd Gurley third in NFL with 920 yards from scrimmage; shares NFL lead with eight TDs from scrimmage. Gurley has three straight 100-yard rushing games on road. … WR Cooper Kupp ranks fourth among rookies with 316 yards receiving. … Aaron Donald has sacks in two straight and 31 sacks since 2014, most among NFL DTs. … LB Mark Barron leads team with 49 tackles, has two interceptions and sack in past four outings. … S Lamarcus Joyner has two interceptions, one for TD, in past four games. … Giants’ top cornerback CB Janoris Jenkins suspended indefinitely after missing Monday workout after bye week. … QB Eli Manning needs 186 yards passing to become seventh in NFL history to hit 50,000-yard mark. … TE Evan Engram aims for third straight game with TD catch. … DE Jason Pierre-Paul leads team with 4+ sacks. … S Landon Collins returned interception for TD in last game. Since 2016, he leads NFL safeties with 166 tackles. … CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie had two interceptions in last meeting, gets more time with Jenkins out. … CB Eli Apple has 11 tackles and five passes defended in last two games. … WR Sterling Shepard (ankle) expected back after missing two games. … Fantasy Tip: Rams are second in league in scoring average and PK Greg Zuerlein leads NFL with 84 points, including 21 of 22 on field goal attempts.

More AP NFL: pro32.ap.org and twitter.com/AP-NFL