Bears’ Mack is out, Ansah in for Lions and Diggs is inactive

The Los Angeles Rams got a boost in their quest to stay undefeated, getting wide receiver Cooper Kupp back in the lineup at New Orleans after he missed three weeks with a knee injury.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks both have their starting running backs in the lineup. Melvin Gordon (hamstring) was listed as questionable for the Chargers, the same designation the Seahawks gave Chris Carson (hip) on the injury report.

Demaryius Thomas is set for a significant role in his return to Denver. The Texans lost Will Fuller, their second-leading receiver, to a knee injury to necessitate the trade for Thomas. Houston’s third-leading receiver, rookie Keke Coutee, didn’t make the trip because of a hamstring injury.

The Broncos were down three starters. Safety Darian Stewart (neck stingers), cornerback Bradley Roby (ankle) and inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee) were all out. Will Parks replaced Stewart and Tramaine Brock stated in place of Roby. Rookie Josey Jewell has been getting snaps in place of the oft-injured Marshall.

Here are the inactives for Sunday’s Week 9 games: