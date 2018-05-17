Raiders sign free agent G Cameron Hunt

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent guard Cameron Hunt.

The team waived center Alex Officer on Thursday to make room on the roster.

Hunt originally signed with Denver as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon last May. He spent the 2017 preseason with the Broncos and was later signed to San Francisco’s practice squad in November.

Officer was signed as an undrafted free agent earlier this month.

