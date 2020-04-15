Raiders have two first-round picks as they head to Las Vegas

12, 19. LAS VEGAS (7-9)

LAST SEASON: Raiders took some positive steps in coach Jon Gruden’s second season and their final year in Oakland. Team improved by three wins and remained in playoff contention until Week 17. QB Derek Carr took big step forward, TE Darren Waller became breakthrough star and rookie RB Josh Jacobs and DE Maxx Crosby looked like building blocks for future.

FREE AGENCY: Lost S Karl Joseph, DE Benson Mayowa, RB DeAndre Washington. Released LB Tahir Whitehead. Signed LB Cory Littleton, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, DB Damarious Randall, TE Jason Witten, QB Marcus Mariota, WR Nelson Agholor, DT Maliek Collins, DE Carl Nassib.

THEY NEED: WR, CB, DL.

THEY DON’T NEED: TE, T, LB.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb or Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy at No. 12; Florida CB C.J. Henderson or Utah CB Jaylon Johnson at No. 19.

OUTLOOK: Team’s two biggest needs after free agency are No. 1 receiver, starting cornerback. Raiders should have options at both those spots with two first-round picks. Other needs like depth at offensive line and linebacker, defensive line and backup running back can be addressed with three third-round picks, one fourth and one fifth. Gruden also could take shot at young QB to groom behind Carr, Mariota.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL