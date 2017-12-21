Raiders-Eagles Capsule

OAKLAND (6-8) at PHILADELPHIA (12-2)

Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE – Eagles by 9

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Oakland 4-9-1, Philadelphia 10-4

SERIES RECORD – Tied 6-6

LAST MEETING – Eagles beat Raiders 49-20, Nov. 3, 2013

LAST WEEK – Raiders lost to Cowboys 20-17; Eagles beat Giants 34-29.

AP PRO32 RANKING – Raiders No. 20, Eagles No. 4

RAIDERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (25), PASS (16).

RAIDERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (15), PASS (23).

EAGLES OFFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (2), PASS (8).

EAGLES DEFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (1), PASS (22).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Raiders beat Eagles in Super Bowl following 1980 season. … Oakland’s Derek Carr joined Dan Marino, Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson, Andrew Luck as only QBs with at least 100 TD passes in first four seasons in NFL. … RB Marshawn Lynch has 388 scrimmage yards and three TDs in three games vs. Eagles. … WR Michael Crabtree has 25 TDs since 2015, fifth in NFL. … Pro Bowl DE Khalil Mack seeks sack in sixth straight game. … Oakland LB Bruce Irvin has five sacks, two forced fumbles in past four games. … Eagles secure NFC’s No. 1 seed with a win or loss by Vikings at Packers. … Eagles have first-round bye for only sixth time since 1970 and first since 2004. … Eagles need 37 points to set franchise record for most points in single season. … QB Nick Foles tied NFL record with seven TD passes in last meeting vs. Raiders. … WR Alshon Jeffery leads team with nine receiving TDs, including seven in last seven games. … Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz (8), Trey Burton (5) and Brent Celek (1) have 14 TDs combined, most by tight ends in one season in team history. … Three-headed rushing attack of LeGarrette Blount (717), Jay Ajayi (356) and Corey Clement (307) has combined for 1,380 yards rushing and seven TDs. … DE Brandon Graham has career-best 9 1/2 sacks. … Fantasy Tip: Jeffery has been TD machine and already seems to be in sync with Foles.

